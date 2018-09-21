Atlee Kumar, who has delivered a hat-trick of hit movies, is turning a year older on Friday, September 21. The young filmmaker is celebrating his special day with his wife and TV actress Krishna Priya.

On her husband's 32 birthday, Priya wished him on her Instagram account. She wrote, "May be I admire every thing in u , ter can be no better friend than u , can be no better husband than u , can be no better son than u , can be no better son in law than u , I'm truly blessed to share my life wit and stand beside the person who I admire the most ❤️ happy happy birthday my every thing , truly wish u everything in this world @atlee47 #atleepriya #happybdaymylove #loveofmylife #luckywife #madeforeachother. [sic]"

On his professional front, Atlee is joining hands with Thalapathy Vijay again. He has been writing a power-packed script and the movie will take off early next year. The upcoming movie will reportedly be produced by AGS Entertainment.

After working with maverick filmmaker Shankar for years, Atlee made his debut with Raja Rani. The first movie turned hit following which he got the opportunity to direct Vijay in Theri, which became a blockbuster.

Atlee and Vijay collaborated again for Mersal, which is one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time.