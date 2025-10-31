Paparazzi are known for zooming into celebrities' homes and capturing candid footage that often leads to controversy. Time and again, stars have called out the paps for doing so, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, and now joining the bandwagon is Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha slammed photographers for clicking pregnant Katrina Kaif's photos at her residence without Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's consent.

Sonakshi Sinha slams media portal for filming pregnant Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is currently expecting her first child with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. As her due date is approaching, the mom-to-be is spending time at her Mumbai residence with family. On Friday morning, Zoom TV's photographer leaked private photos of Katrina relaxing on her balcony and shared them on Instagram.

Sonakshi was one of the first to comment on Zoom's post, calling out the portal for its 'shameful' act. She wrote, "What is wrong with you'll???? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You're nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

A comment read, "This is not reporting. It's harassment."

A user wrote, "Absolutely shameful to photograph someone inside their home."

The next one mentioned, "Pregnancy is such a personal phase. Give her the dignity she deserves," another wrote, "What happened to basic decency?"

The fourth user mentioned, "Disgusted. This should be illegal. She's always been private; this invasion is unacceptable."

Apart from Sonakshi, social media users also slammed the portal. Following massive backlash, Zoom TV deleted the photos from its Instagram handle.

As of now, neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the viral pictures.

Earlier this year, in September, the couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on social media, where Vicky was seen lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump as the duo twinned in white at their Mumbai home.

In the joint post, Katrina wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.