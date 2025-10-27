Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often takes to social media to share glimpses of her vacations and parties, effortlessly channeling her inner Poo. Bebo can pull off any outfit, be it sultry beachwear or designer couture.

Not only is she glamorous, but Kareena can also slay in a no-filter and no-makeup look. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos where she looked like a breath of fresh air in her natural avatar.

The pictures are from her recent vacation, showing Kareena flaunting her bare skin and lustrous hair. Needless to say, even at 45, her radiant glow leaves fans and celebs gushing over her beauty. Her vacation glow was proof that celebrities can shine in their natural skin, no filters, no cosmetic touch-ups needed.

In the photo dump shared by Kareena, the first selfie shows her posing solo for the camera. Another candid captures her flipping her hair and taking a cute selfie. In one of the photos, she's seen riding a bicycle with her son sitting at the back, while another shot shows Taimur playing tennis.

Kareena captioned the post, "Proof that weekends should last longer..."

Netizens had mixed reactions to Kareena's no-makeup look. While some said she appeared "old and pale," many others praised her for embracing natural beauty. However, it was soon-to-be mommy Katrina Kaif's comment that grabbed everyone's attention.

Earlier this month, Kareena had also shared a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations, which she spent at the kids' club with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. She captioned that post, "This Diwali was in the kids club, 'cause never lose the child in you, my friends. Love and light everyone. Stay blessed."

Recently, Kareena also appeared in Alia Bhatt's Diwali post, where she was seen posing with Alia, her aunt Neetu Kapoor, and other family members.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Singham Again, which hit theaters in late 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.