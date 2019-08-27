A private trainer aircraft VT-AVV, carrying six people, crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip. The incident happened on Tuesday (August 27) morning when the aircraft, flying from Delhi to Aligarh, tried to land but touched a high tension line.

All six people onboard the aircraft ejected safely with minor injuries and have been rescued. A relief and rescue team has arrived at the site of the mishap.

No injuries have been reported at the time of filing the report.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

In another similar incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot jettisoned the Jaguar aircraft's fuel tanks and small practice bombs after one of its engines failed due to a bird hit in Ambala on June 27. In another incident earlier this year, a Jaguar crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, after developing technical problems during a routine mission from Gorakhpur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)