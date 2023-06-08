Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is an avid social media user and keeps his fans and followers entertained with funny videos. One can't miss his sartorial choices and the professional updates that he shares on his social media. The singer who mostly stays in the US recently performed at Coachella 2023 and had the crowd grooving to his hit tracks.

And now, the actor-singer has once again landed in controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being cosy with Taylor Swift

According to recent reports, Diljit was spotted having dinner with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver and the report claimed that the singer was being "touchy" with the singer.

A Vancouver-based news outlet reported that Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were seen together spending time at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour.

The report read, "Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch".

Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the rumours in his witty style and wrote in Punjabi, "Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa."

Which translated to, Diljit Dosanjh writing, "There is something called privacy (sic)."

The tweet by Diljit has now been deleted however, several Indian media portals have taken the screengrab.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy call it quits

The news of Taylor Swift and Diljit getting cosy come a day after, it was reported that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits.

As per a report in PEOPLE, The "Karma" singer-songwriter and The 1975 frontman have split. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source confirmed to PEOPLE. "They are no longer romantically involved."

Diljit professional front

On the work front, Netflix has announced a new Indian original film Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is based on the life of Punjabi singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila.