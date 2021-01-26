The much-anticipated teaser of Prithviraj's new movie Jana Gana Mana was released on Tuesday, coinciding with India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations. The teaser is power-packed, and it opens in the middle of an interrogation session of a suspect. In the teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen playing the role of the suspect, while Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the role of the questioning police officer.

Mixed feelings about Gandhi's killing

In the questioning session, Suraj Venjaramoodu warns Prithviraj that all the evidence is against him. However, Prithviraj retaliates and claims that he will escape the clutches of law.

The character of Prithviraj seems to have toughened by the ugly realities prevailing in the Indian judiciary system. However, the character of Suraj seems composed, and he can be seen delivering a fine performance as an ideal police officer.

At one point in time, Prithviraj says that there are mixed feelings about Mahatma Gandhi's killing among people in the nation. As Prithviraj delivers this dialogue, police officers start beating up him, and the teaser ends with a powerful background score that could give goosebumps to nationalists.

At the end of the teaser, we can see a quote from Mahatma Gandhi that reads, "In matters of conscience, the law of majority has no place."

Jana Gana Mana: Expectations rising sky-high

In 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu had delivered a mammoth blockbuster with Driving License. As the duo is teaming up again, expectations surrounding Jana Gana Mana have already reached sky-high.

Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Antony who debuted in Mollywood with the movie Queen. It was during the filming of this movie that Prithviraj Sukumaran contracted the coronavirus infection.

Another movie of Prithviraj which is gearing up for a theatrical release is Cold Case. In Cold Case, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a dashing police officer. Makers of Cold Case are currently busy with the post-production works of this movie.