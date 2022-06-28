The release of Kaduva, one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles has been postponed. The film which was originally slated for a theatrical release on June 30 has been postponed to July 07 due to some ''unforeseen circumstances."

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the news

Prithviraj Sukumaran himself confirmed the news, and posted on Facebook, "Kaduva release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

He added, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight."

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been active in promoting the movie over the past few weeks, and he visited multiple cities in South India to advertise the dubbed version.

Kaduva will have a pan-Indian release

Kaduva is directed by Mollywood hitmaker Shaji Kailas who has delivered some mammoth hits in the past which includes Commissioner, Narasimham, and Chinthamani Kolacase.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a plantation owner in this movie. Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of the lead antagonist, and this movie marks his second outing in Mollywood after the blockbuster film Lucifer.

Kaduva will be released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.