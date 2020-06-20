The death of Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan has come as a shock to Mollywood film industry and fans. The filmmaker died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 48 on Thursday, 18 June.

His demise has come as an unbearable loss to Prithviraj Sukumaran with whom he delivered one of the biggest hits in Mollywood in the recent times in the form of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Looking at the director's profile, one would easily understand that he was comfortable working with Prithviraj.

Anarkali, Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum were the gems that came out from the combo. And they had plenty of plans and ideas, which have now been shattered.

Now, Prithviraj Sukumaran has penned an emotional letter and stated that he feels like a part him of has died with Sachy's demise. Check out the complete text below:

Sachy..

There has been a lot of messages. And the odd calls that I've attended. Asking me how I'm holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there's one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you "Went on a high!". As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams..I know Ayyappanum Koshiyum was not your "high". It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know.

So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. So many late night narrations on Watsapp voice messages. So many phone calls. We made this grand plan. For the years ahead. You and I. And then you left.

I don't know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I'd trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we're alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do.

Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven't told me the climax to the sandalwood story.