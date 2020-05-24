Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is "pumped" up about getting back in shape. So, he has set up a mini gym in his quarantine room.

The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film "Aaadujeevitham", was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Now, he is looking forward to getting back in shape.

"When you're so pumped about getting back into shape that you have a mini gym set up in your quarantine room even before you arrive," Prithviraj wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a photograph of gym equipment in his room.

Earlier this week, he shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and gloves at the airport.

"BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle," he wrote along with the picture.

The actor made his debut in 2002 with the critically acclaimed Malayalam film "Nandanam". As a producer, he has backed several projects like "Indian Rupee", "Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty", "Double Barrel" and "Anuraga Karikkin Vellam".

In Bollywood, he has worked in the films "Aiyyaa" (2012), "Aurangzeb" (2013) and "Naam Shabana" (2017).