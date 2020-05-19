Acclaimed Mollywood director Hariharan has confirmed that he is making a new movie based on the life of legendary Kunchan Nambiar, who invented the popular art form Ottam Thullal. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the title role in this movie, while megastar Mammootty will do a crucial cameo.

More details about this big-budget film

As per reports, Hariharan has tentatively titled this movie Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar. In a recent interview, Hariharan revealed that he has been busy with the pre-production works of this movie for more than one year, and he was planning to launch it officially on April 14, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hariharan was compelled to indefinitely postpone the launch of this film.

As per close sources to the movie, K Jayakumar has written the script for this upcoming movie. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty, the makers are apparently planning to rope in two popular South Indian stars do other prominent roles in this movie. The project will also feature three female leads.

It should be noted that Hariharan is a master in crafting historical dramas, and he has previously made classics like Oru Vadakkan Veeragaadha, and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. As Hariharan is uniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran, audiences expect a film that will revolutionize the period movie genre in Mollywood.

Prithviraj completed Aadu Jeevitham filming in Jordan

In the meantime, Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed the Jordan schedule of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. The film is being directed by Blessy, and it is based on the novel of the same name by Benyamin.

In this movie, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of Najeeb, an Indian immigrant worker who works in Saudi Arabia. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film also stars Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Lena, and Lakshmi Sharma in other prominent roles. AR Rahman is composing the music for Aadujeevitham.