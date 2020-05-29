Prithviraj Sukumaran's seven-day institutional quarantine has come to an end on Friday, 29 May. For the next seven days, he will be on a home quarantine.

Prithviraj's Post

The Malayalam actor has given the latest update about ending his institutional quarantine on his Facebook page. He posted, "My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to Old Harbour Hotel, Kochi, India and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care.

PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. .[sic]"

50 Members Stranded in Jordan

The actor and over 50-member cast and crew of his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. They were brought to the country on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission, recently.

Aadujeevitham is a survival drama, written and directed by Blessy. It is a screen adaptation of of the book of the same name by Benyamin. He has paired up with Amala Paul in the flick, which has Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Lakshmi Sharma and others in the cast.

Prithviraj has undergone physical transformation for the role of a migrant worker in Saudi. He shared a picture of his chisled body recently and wrote, "One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here.

I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to Ajith babu my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post "THAT" day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it's limits..the human mind doesn't! Dulquer Salmaan #TrainingDone. [sic]"