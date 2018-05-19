In March, Prithviraj Sukumaran had announced the launch of his production house Prithviraj Productions along with his wife Supriya Menon. And for the first venture, they are collaborating with Sony Pictures India for Mollywood's first sci-fi thriller movie - 9. This will be Januse Mohammed Majeed's second directorial after the success of 100 Days Of Love.

Reports reveal that Prithviraj will appear in the role of a scientist and the plot is based on nine days in his life

The shooting of the first schedule of 9 was wrapped by the end of April, and Prithviraj has announced that the next locations will be set in the Himalayas. Shaan Rahman is composing the music for 9.

Drawing an end to the guess works regarding the female lead, a few reports have confirmed that Wamiqa Gabbi will be there in the female lead. She is popular for her remarkable role in her debut movie Godha. The news is yet to be confirmed by the production team.

The first look posters and motion posters have already been released on social media by Prithviraj and have created high expectations among fans.

"From the creative heads at Sony, to Supriya, me and every single crew member you see in the credits, came on board for how new we thought the film and its premise was. Soon, we will also introduce you to the cast..and why we think this is a genuine first of its kind for Malayalam cinema (sic)," Prithviraj wrote on his social media page.

The motion poster showing graphic images of solar crust, mighty Himalayas, and in a long shot, shows the actor with a light in his hand. Later a shooting star turns to the shape of 9. This astonishing design has already created hype and curiosity among the viewers.

Ranam, My Story, Aadujeevitham, Kaaliyan, Anjali Menon's next and his own directorial debut Lucifer are the other projects announced by Prithviraj.