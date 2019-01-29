Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the biggest crowd pullers in Mollywood, is now awaiting the release of his new movie 9 (Nine) which is expected to be a science fiction. He has now opened up about the movie and his involvement in the upcoming Mammootty film Madhura Raja.

Prithviraj revealed that he would have been happy if the makers of Madhura Raja included him in the movie's star cast. "Pokkiri Raja was a movie which I did with utmost happiness and enjoyment. To be frank, I really wished to act in Madhura Raja, a sequel to 'Pokkiri Raja'. But unfortunately, the makers of the movie did not invite me to act in this flick," Prithviraj told IndiaGlitz.

It should be noted that the main highlight of 'Pokkiri Raja' was the scintillating on-screen chemistry of Mammootty and Prithviraj, and this factor played a crucial role in making the movie a blockbuster at the Mollywood box-office.

As per sources, it has been revealed that Tamil actor Jai will do a pivotal role in this movie, and his character will be very much similar to the one Prithviraj played in the prequel.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also revealed that his new movie '9' will handle multiple genres. As per Prithviraj, '9' will be a horror-sci-fi movie that gently handles the emotional relationship between a father and son.

Jenuse Mohammed, who forayed into Mollywood with the movie '100 Days of Love', is directing '9'. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas, Tony Luke and Sekhar Menon in other prominent roles.

The film, jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and SPE Films India, will be distributed by Sony Pictures. '9' will hit the theatres on February 7.