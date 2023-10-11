Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta visited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's home last night. The Ambani couple reached the Kapoor household amid massive security. The Ambani scion is said to have a great friendship with Ranbir Kapoor for several decades now. This is not the first time that Akash and Shloka have visited Ranbir's pad. After his wedding with Alia Bhatt too, the Ambani duo had paid them a visit.

As soon as the videos started floating on social media, netizens were quick to drop in their comments. From talking about their friendship to slamming Ambani for such security, a lot has been said and written on social media. Let's take a look. "Mark My Words Guy's...This is All Dosti into Rishtedaari From now only Ranbir and Alia started Buttering To Ambanis...After Some Years...Prithvi and Raha will be Link Up...Its all Bollywood Business," wrote a user.

Comments on the video doing the rounds

"Slight overkill on the security . I saw Elon musk in a supermarket the other day doing his own shopping ! No guards," another user wrote. "They have been friends since childhood," a social media user commented. "I won't say that. Ambanis security is justifiable," another social media user commented. "Good to see such genuine friendship," read one more comment. "There goes our tax money," another one of the comments read.

The fact that Akash and Ranbir ahave been one of the closest friends is not a secret. From birthdays, film's success to special days; the two couples often enjoy some quality time together.