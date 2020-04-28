Just two films old, Prit Kamani went on to establish himself as a phenomenal actor, apart from his terrific acting prowess in the industry. He made his debut with Rajshri's film Hum Chaar. And like most of the protagonists in Rajshri's films are named Prem, Prit was the chosen one whose name was supposed to be Prem. However, the makers, later on, dropped the decision of keeping the name Prem for any protagonist.

Prit Kamani in an exclusive candid chat with International Business Times, India, reveals why his name was earlier kept Prem in the film Hum Chaar and the reason why they decided to drop it.

On why his name was changed from Prem to Namit

Earlier my name was supposed to be Prem like all the main protagonists of Rajshri's films are named. However, it was a collective call taken by the makers to not keep my name as Prem to avoid comparison between Salman Khan's iconic characters as Prem that he has played over the years. Sooraj Barjatiya sir's main hero has always been Prem and that would be unfair to him to have the same that he had for his protagonist. The film Hum Chaar is directed by Abhsiuehk and it was his debut film too, So we decided to go with a new name Namit for my role. I would like to say, all the roles that Salman sir has played are so memorable and striking that we decided to not make it comparison worthy. Therefore, my character's name was changed.

On Prit having traits of Prem in real life

I am a huge fan of Rajshri film, in fact, my family is also like one big Rajshri parivaar. Same sanskaar's milna julna, weekends we are together, and it was a dream come true for me as I got to work with Rajshri film at the beginning of my career. In fact, I can relate to Prem a lot and I am like that in real life.

On the work front, Prit's latest release was Maska, which is streaming on Netflix!