Movie: Maska

Director - Neeraj Udhwani

Cast - Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Javed Jaffrey, Shirley Setia, Mallika Chopra

Stars: 3

With 21 days of lockdown, we are all solely dependent on OTT platforms for entertainment. Well, now you don't have to re-watch the old series or search on Netflix as to what to watch next? Netflix is back with yet another slice of life film during self-quarantine times that will surely put a smile on your face.

Maska starring Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta, Shirley Sethia and Javed Jaffery is based on Parsi culture, their legacy and how the family strives hard to keep running their family business of running their old Irabai cafe amidst the younger song wanting to pursue his dreams of acting.

The 2 hours 45 minutes film is a delight to watch as it shows those old lanes and gardens of Mumbai which we millennials must have surely not seen or witnessed. The actors have put in their earnest efforts on their looks and dialect. The film is not only entertaining but definitely worth watching with your family.

Story

Raised by a single mother Diana Rustom Irani (Manisha Koirala). Rumi (Prit Kamani) is under the immense pressure of living up to the example set by his father Rustom (Javed Jaffrey). His mother wants his son to take over his father's business of Iranian cafe but Rumi wants to be an actor. unable to fulfil the ambitions he takes a wrong path to get closer to his dreams. Amidst struggling between giving auditions and fighting with his mother to help her in the cafe's accounts.

Rumi falls for a strong-headed, aspirational north-Indian girl, Mallika (Nikita Dutta), who, too, is struggling to make it big as an actor. While Rumi struggles to act, she excels in every part that comes her way, which not just works as a motivation for Rumi, but her influence also overpowers him. It's enough to push him to leave the comforts of his privileged life and venture into the unknown by renting a house to follow a passion he is only partially good at.

Rumi leaves the house, plans to sell their only property that is the cafe without letting his mother know. All this more, Rumi's guilt and inability to accept the facts make him fall for his childhood best friend Persis (Shirley Sethia).

She guides her, makes him aware of his wrongdoings. What happens to the cafe? Will Diana ever allow him to sell her husband Rustam's only property? Will Rumi make it big as an actor or keep serving bun maska in the cafe? Maska will answer all your questions and will take you to the world of Iranian café, away from the razmataz of the city.

Performance

Manisa Koirala's character as a single mother is amiable yet feisty. Making her web debut she is a delight to watch not only is she relatable she has picked up the dialect and ensemble of Parsis very well. Just a film older Prit Kamani does a commendable job in his second film, his chemistry with each actor in the film is so palpable. He has picked up the accent and nuances that Parsis follow.

His role is layered and puts a smile on our face, he is just not used as a cute quotient but also charming to an extent. Shirley Sethia a YouTube sensation has made her debut in the world of films, she is cute, petite and makes a mark with her role, as a debutante she has surely pulled off her act well the hard work and innocence is quite evident from her body language.

Both Prit and Shirley are a fresh pair to watch. Nikita Dutta is the only non-Parsi character in the film her Punjabi-heavy Hindi works as the filler, like those Disney films where the viewers mostly care about the 'cuteness' quotient. She doesn't have much to do but does make her presence felt.

Jaaved Jaafery's excellent comic timing and 'dead man' jokes will not fail to put a smile on your face but then it doesn't last for long either.

The other supporting cast is the real Parsi people who made the film appealing for all us to view.

Positive

The film takes us to unseen locations of South Bombay which many of us must not have seen in real life. Cinematographer Eeshit Narain earnest attempt to show at showing some age-old building of Parsis and colonies did not go in vain as it evokes nostalgia. These are the houses with amazing stories and characters, that will stay with you even after the film has ended. Dicoenntcing us from the hustle-bustle of city life, the locations are a visual treat for our eyes.

The writer made it a point to show famous delicacies as well. Iranian bakery is incomplete without 'Bun maska with Irani chai, In fact, the second half of the film showcases the importance of bun maska and chai in Parsi's lives which we may or may not understand. The writers have emotionally connected the thoughts and emotions behind the cafe which doesn't seem superficial. Brownie points for the makers as they didn't simply focus on Rumi wanting to be an actor, they also looked at the other aspects of the Parsi community, Their legacy, their emotions and much more. To our surprise, actors who have made a special appearance are Parsi actors, for instance, Boman Irani, Cyrus Sahukar's screen presence makes the film look forward to the Parsi community. The songs are foot-tapping and go with the narrative of the film.

Negative

Then there are those clichéd plot points. The dead parent (the father played by Javed Jaffery) who keeps reappearing to invoke some sense into Rumi he keeps talking to him, guiding him. It's a clever idea to introduce it, but this reminds us of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. So it is not a concept that we haven't been accustomed too. Also, there is little effort to make it look fresh. Then, comes a love triangle between Persis, Rumi, and Mallika. Persis is a level-headed, aware-of-her-reality-and-dreams person. But to pit, her opposite Mallika seems to only be thinking about him and helping Rumi in all his wrongdoings, this good vs evil is quite redundant. The editing by Farooq Hundekar could have been crisp cutting the last few minutes'.

Verdict

Well, it is a beautiful slice of life film, with gallons of emotions. Maska is a must-watch film for its storytelling, acting skills and if you want to k ow more about the Parsi culture and walk through the lanes of South Bombay. I am sure after the lockdown is lifted many of you will head to Irani bakery to have a cup of tea with Bun Maska. Make the most of quarantine days watch this Netflix film with the family.