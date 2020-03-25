Out of all the boys whom we have loved before, Hollywood actor Noah Centineo has become viewer's new favourite, even to the older generation of cinephiles, where A-listers such as Ryan Gosling, Leonardo Di Caprio, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt made their mark in their respective romantic films. It wouldn't be completely inaccurate to call Noah Centineo, Netflix's favourite child after his hard-earned popularity, which he gained after working in films such as, 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', 'SPF 18', 'The Perfect Date', 'Swiped' and 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'.

When it comes to teen-based films for Millenials, Hollywood had its standard norms. They were more familiar with films such as 'Mean Girls', 'A Walk To Remember', 'Not Another Teenage Movie', The Hottest Chick' 'The Princess Diaries,' where there would often be a group of vivaciously decorated young girls, cool-jacket wearing jockeys, bespectacled nerds and an invisible loner. We knew the gist of the story even before it ended. The pretty girls would suffer for their narcissism and the reader would finally face a moral win. That was the idea of Hollywood teenage romances we managed to develop through their cinematic portrayals.

For more than one reason Noah Centineo will be etched in the memory of those teenagers who watched his work that mainly hails from the year 2017 to 2020. Noah, in terms of his on-screen characters, hasn't always been the winning ideal boyfriend, (we will explain how).

Noah's on-screen appearances

Noah Centineo, as a lover boy has been a combination of everything. In 'The Perfect Date' he was the underprivileged young fellow, gathering enough money to go to Yale. While playing an American character, he universally managed to click with every aspirant middle-class young boy who aspires to study in Ivy League universities.

In the film 'SPF 18', he broke up with the prom queen and chose to be with someone with whom he found the right kind of connection. The film was soft and had a pace of its own, where we took our time to explore each of the characters, their nature and understand them accordingly.

In 'Swiped' he played a regular jerk, only to realise that being a jerk has less value. This was probably the first teenage film starring Noah Centineo where he wasn't rewarded with the company of the best girl for his morally ruthless behaviour towards women. Yes, the girls desired him, they also had a strong urge to strangle him for his lack of respect towards their gender.

For more than one reason, the two films 'To All The Boys I Have Loved Before' and 'PS: To All The Boys, I Still Love You,' will remain special, not just for his honest respect for Lara Jean Covey, but for standing up to her in her worst of times. He falsely dated a girl who was invisible, only to fall in love with her all over again. Despite his loveable features, looks took a back seat in his films and his characters were more of a highlight.

'To All The Boys I have Loved Before', 'Swiped', 'SPF 18', The Perfect Date' are all available on Netflix.