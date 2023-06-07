In a shocking incident Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a principal of a government school in a molestation case.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a resident of the Zadibal area of Srinagar City, working as a principal at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat, was taken into custody after police registered a case against him.

Srinagar Police in its official Twitter handle said, "Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in the molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng Police Station".

Reports said that family members of Class 10th student of the school have lodged a written complaint against the erring principal.

Education Dept suspends principal

Meanwhile, the School Education Department suspended Mir and ordered an inquiry against him.

In an order, the Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar, asked the Director of School Education to conduct the inquiry and submit a comprehensive report.

As per the order, Shabir Ahmad Mir was placed under immediate suspension in accordance with Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The order further stated that the accused would remain under the supervision of the Director of School Education Kashmir during the pending inquiry.

The Director of School Education Kashmir has been assigned the responsibility of conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations against Mir. The director is expected to furnish a detailed report containing recommendations based on the findings of the inquiry.