Four persons who were involved in the anti-national activities were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting tough against anti-national elements, Police in Baramulla booked four persons under Public Safety Act for their involvement in anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority", said a police spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson identified the booked persons as Javaid Hussain Yatoo son of Farooq Ahmad Yatoo resident of Goshbugh Pattan, Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai son of Abdul Khaliq Ganai resident of Chanderhama Pattan, Abid Parvaiz Hajam son of Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam resident of Andergam Pattan & Nisar Ahmad Wani son of Late Abdul Samad Wani resident of Sultanpora, Pattan.

"The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu", the spokesperson said.

Accused were in touch with active terrorists

Reports said that for quite some time all four persons were in touch with some active terrorists in north Kashmir. They were allegedly sharing vital information with the terrorists.

"Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons for their involvement in anti-national activities and despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways", reads the statement.

"Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to treat the anti-national elements in accordance to law", the statement read further.