Britain's Prince William had tested positive for COVID-19 in April but chose not to make the news public around that time. At one point, Prince William struggled to breathe, which reportedly worried his Royal family.

An alleged source told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge contracted COVID-19 back in April. It was around the same time when his father, Prince Charles, and the country's prime minister, Boris Johnson, had just come down with the deadly virus. Reportedly, the 38-year-old Prince William didn't wish the nation to worry about his health.

"William was hit pretty hard by the virus — it really knocked him for six,'' an alleged source told the outlet. At one stage, he was struggling to breathe, so obviously, everyone around him was pretty panicked."

Even after testing positive for Coronavirus, Prince William was reportedly determined to complete all his engagements.

"After seeing medics and testing positive, which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is, William was determined it should be business as usual."

Prince William received the palace doctors' treatment and isolated himself at his family's home in Norfolk. Even when he was quarantined, he was completing his professional duties by phone call and video chats.

"As a result of his own experiences, he realizes absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously,'' a source said.

Coronavirus in Britain:

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected all the members of society. Back in March, when the first wave of Coronavirus hit Britain, it was reported that Prince Charles was among the first Royal who contracted the virus. He reportedly spent seven days in self-isolation in Scotland after displaying mild symptoms. As per earlier reports, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales "got away with it quite lightly."

In addition to the Royal Family, the virus also affected the political circle. In April, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus. However, unlike Prince Charles and Prince Williams, he had to move to the intensive care unit to get proper treatment.

The UK has over 1 million reported cases, out of which a total of 46,717 has lost their lives.