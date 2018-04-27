Welcome Prince Louis, the third born of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they are naming their second son, Louis Arthur Charles.

The announcement was made by the Kensington Palace. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," the Palace tweeted.

The couple made the announcement 4 days after the baby was born. Bookies had picked Arthur as one of the top picks for the royal baby. Alice was the bookies' favorite had the couple given birth to a girl.