Reports of an alleged feud between the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle have been brewing for a while.

But feelings between Prince Harry and Prince William may also be fuelling the feud. Prince Harry was "envious" of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge for a long time because of their bond, former Princess Diana butler Paul Burrell claimed.

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year and her arrival has caused a few upheavals in the Royal household. One of them being the splitting of the Royal household. Reportedly Prince Harry and Prince William officially broke their households apart earlier this year as the brothers increase preparations to take on their future royal roles. News of the split however fuelled speculation the relationship between the Dukes had become patchy since the arrival of Meghan Markle in Harry's life.

But Paul Burrell, a close confidante and butler to Princess Diana, claimed the Duke of Sussex had been "envious" of his brother for a "long time" because of his relationship with Kate Middleton. Prince Harry and Prince William are brothers and sibling rivalry is nothing new, but it looks like tensions may have increased between the brothers recently.

Speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Box, Mr. Burrell said: "I think for a long time Harry has looked at his brother and envied him and thought 'I'd like some of that, I'd like a nice family around me.....And now he has it, so it's the beginning of the future for Harry."

And it looks like Prince Harry is doing just that, he married Meghan Markle last year and now he has welcomed baby Archie into his family as well. So, there may not be any reason to be envious of Prince William anymore. You can check out the video here: