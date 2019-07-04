All the outrage aimed at Meghan Markle by fans and Royal observers for the decision to hold baby Archie's christening behind closed doors may have been unjustified. According to a Royal expert, it is, in fact, Prince Harry and not Meghan Markle who decided that they should hold the ceremony in private.

Fans and Royal observers aimed their ire at the Duchess of Sussex because she has ignored Royal tradition before in favour of her privacy. Like keeping the delivery of baby Archie a secret and refusing to pose for photos after his birth. However, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly the one who wanted Archie's christening to be small and private, according to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine.

Archie will reportedly be christened in the Queen's private chapel and not St George's Chapel, where the couple was married.

Ms. Seward told the Daily Mail: "I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.....She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family." Prince Harry is making a mistake in the long term. But we have to agree with him, as a parent, he has every right to hold his child's christening any way he pleases.

"I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair," Ms. Seward added. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married last year in a gorgeous ceremony, but ever since then, it is Meghan Markle who has been under constant scrutiny. She has been criticized for her disregard for Royal protocols and traditions as well as for being difficult. We hope that Prince Harry shares the burden on the criticism with Meghan regarding his decision about the christening.