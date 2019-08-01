Prince Harry may have gotten carried away while defending his wife, Meghan Markle. Reportedly, Prince Harry sparked a national debate by claiming people harbour racist views without knowing it. In a remarkably frank interview, the Duke of Sussex warned how "unconscious bias" passed through the generations led to prejudices that developed into racism.

Reportedly, his comments were made in an interview for British Vogue, the very same magazine that Meghan Markle will be guest editing. A decision which has landed the Duchess of Sussex in some hot water. Prince Harry's comments could be construed as a defence of the American-born, mixed-race former actress who has been subject to sexist and racist abuse.

Harry also spoke about children and how he planned to have a maximum of only two for environmental reasons. Was this a dig at his elder brother William who already has three? However, environment aside, the main point Prince Harry was trying to make was an "unconscious bias," he went on to say that: "Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say 'what you've just said, or the way you've behaved, is racist' – they'll turn around and say, 'I'm not a racist.'

Expanding on his point the Duke said that people are wired to think the way they do because of the environment they are brought up in. Indirectly the Prince was talking about how a person is raised. That is quite a bold statement to make and some people might take it as an insult. Reportedly, the Prince's candid comments came in an interview he conducted with conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, at his home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry might want to tread carefully, calling people racist or even implying that they are is not a way to win the support of the British public.