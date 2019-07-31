Meghan Markle is not your typical Duchess, she has made that abundantly clear. Members of the Royal Family don't have a regular nine-to-five job. Most serve in the military, but the military is far from a regular job.

However, Meghan Markle wants to break that mold, the Duchess o Sussex may want to have a career that does not revolve around her Royal duties. Reportedly, Meghan Markle has confessed she was the one pushing to become the first guest-editor of a September issue of British Vogue.

Now, Royals have graced the cover of Vogue before, like Meghan's sister-in-law Kate. But Meghan wants to take things a step further by becoming a guest editor for the magazine. This certainly seems like a start, a guest editor stint could very well lead o a more permanent position.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle revealed in her guest-editor's letter she was the person who had come up with the idea of guest editing the British fashion magazine and directly asked the editor-in-chief to "take a chance" on her. That was quite the move on Meghan's part. Since it is an unspoken law of sorts that members of the Royal Family don't hold regular jobs. And guest editor sure is a regular job. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex opened up on her first meeting with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, which was supposed to be focused on Smart Works, one of the four patronages Meghan took upon herself on January.

However, their conversation quickly evolved into a wider discussion on their "shared interests", as explained by Meghan.

She wrote in the guest-editor's letter: "It was in early January, over a steaming cup of mint tea, we teased through how one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness.....Lofty? Of course. Worth it? Without question. "Meghan then continued saying she put her name forward as the first guest-editor of a September issue of British Vogue.

Meghan retired from acting, but this guest editor job may be her way of exerting her independence and allowing a semblance of control in her life. It would be quite a get for Vogue to have a Royal on their editorial team.