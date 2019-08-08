Meghan Markle's Vogue issue seems to be more trouble than it was worth. Reportedly, Prince Harry appeared to make a "tactless" jibe directed at Prince William and Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle's Vogue edition amid an ongoing alleged feud between the royal couples, a commentator claimed.

There have been reports of an alleged feud brewing between the couples Cambridge and Sussex. And Prince Harry's comments in the September issue of Vogue may have only added fuel to the fire. In the interview with Dr. Jane Goodall featured in the issue, Prince Harry stated that he won't be having more than two children as he is thinking about the environment. Now, it is known that Harry's elder brother Prince William has three children.

Prince Harry's comments may be construed as a dig at Prince William's Family planning, maybe even his disregard for the environment.

Prince Harry said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and love for nature.....I view it differently now, without question."

He added: "I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children..."

He went on to say that he plans to have a maximum of two children. Now, the brothers have been growing apart for a while now. But they have always supported each other and refrained from snide remarks. Not that Prince Harry's remarks are snide, far from it, in fact. But the public could see it as a lack of unity between the two Royal couples. We hope that Prince Harry and Prince William are able to put aside their differences and work together.