The Vogue issue sure seems to be bringing Meghan Markle a lot of grief. It looks like Kate Middleton's fans aren't too happy about Meghan Markle's cover.

Fans are taking to social media to criticise Meghan Markle and support Kate Middleton. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asking fans to send them names of people and inspiring causes who are "Forces for Change" on their Sussex Royal account, following Meghan's guest-edited Vogue cover which followed the same theme.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had unfollowed all of their accounts in favour of fifteen new accounts, including The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, earlier in the year. They posted on their Instagram page: "For the month of August we look to you for help. "We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

Many fans however, took the opportunity to point out that Kate Middleton and Prince William would be a good force for change. While some went as far as to outright insult Meghan Markle by insisting that Kate Middleton should have been chosen for the cover of Vogue. In fact some even criticized Meghan for not choosing the Queen for the cover or other women in professions like doctors and nurses.

Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break. But the "Forces for Change" campaign seems like a worthy initiative, and we hope that it succeeds.