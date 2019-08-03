Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal wedding last year was a spectacular event. However, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex wanted a very surprising guest at her royal wedding last year.

It is known that Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last year at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducted the service but apparently, he also advised Meghan on whether to invite one particular guest, according to The Daily Mail. Meghan is said to have been considering asking the Dalai Lama to give a sermon at the wedding.

Reportedly, however, it is not clear if it was Meghan or Prince Charles who thought of including the exiled Buddhist leader. Royal sources have insisted it was not Meghan's idea but Charles.'

Clarence House sources say this is incorrect.

Mr Welby reportedly vetoed the idea of the Dalai Lama being included because he wasn't Christian, according to the paper. He then told the couple the head of the Episcopal Church of the US should give the sermon.

Reportedly, Meghan enjoyed quoting the Dalai Lama's injunction: "Don't let the behaviour of others destroy your inner peace" in her former life as an actress.

The Dalai Lama recently landed in some hot water regarding his comments on a female Dalai Lama. It was reported that the Dalai Lama stated that a female Dalai Lama must be attractive or she won't be of much use. These remarks caused quite an uproar and the Dalai Lama later apologized for his comments. However, it would have been quite a sight to see the Dalai Lama himself deliver a sermon at Meghan and Harry's wedding.