After reports surfaced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put out ridiculous rules for their neighbours at Frogmore Cottage, It looks like the couple Sussex is washing their hands off the snafu.

Reportedly, Buckingham Palace said in a rare statement, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "nothing to do" with the list of dos and don'ts handed over to their Windsor's neighbours during a meeting.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never issued a list of rules to the people living near Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Windsor, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. Issuing a rare statement, the spokesperson denied every claim saying: "The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered." Well, this does seem like the Palace is trying to put out some fires.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle is fiercely protective of her privacy and she has no problem with letting people around her be inconvenienced for it, like her behavior at Wimbledon proves. So, it is more than likely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did sign off on the list of rules and now that they are facing criticism over, are trying to backtrack.

The list, published by The Sun, was said to be aiming at protecting the privacy of Meghan, Harry and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Reportedly, the meeting during which The Sun claimed the rules were unveiled is understood to have been one of the regular gatherings taking place in the estate. We hope that Meghan and Harry learn from this debacle and learn to see their neighbours as people too. They are the British public after all.