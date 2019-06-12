Trooping the Colour 2019 may not have been the best public moment for the Royal Family. First it was the perceived slight by Camilla and Kate against the Queen by forgetting to curtsy to her. And now it looks like Prince Harry may not have been pleased by being there either.

Apparently, Prince Harry "wasn't looking too happy" as he appeared at the Trooping The Colour event this weekend to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, the royal expert for the Daily Mirror has claimed. Prince Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who made her first public appearance since the birth of the pair's first child, Archie Harrison. Prince Harry is a new parent after all, so could the annoyance on his face be baby related?

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, royal expert, Russell Myers explained Prince Harry had been "suffering" from a lack of sleep following the birth of his son."

Meghan Markle has been on maternity leave for a while now, she even used it as an excuse to avoid meeting the President of the United States, Donald Trump. So, it is safe to say, that s a new mother, she is well rested. On the other hand, Prince Harry has been attending to his Royal duties ever since the birth of his child. Maybe the Royal just needs a little rest.

Russel Myers added: "Poor Harry, he wasn't looking too happy. I think lack of sleep I imagine.....They still haven't found a nanny so poor Harry, he's suffering from lack of sleep.....But, we do know he is being quite hands on."

Even with an army of people to help with the baby, new parents may suffer exhaustion and Princ Hary may not be so different. We hope he gets the rest he needs and that we see him in his usual good spirits again. You can check out the video here: