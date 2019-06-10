Kate Middleton and the couple Sussex attended Trooping the Colour 2019 together. But the Royal couple seemed uncomfortable and may have shown signs of tension. At least according to a body language expert.

Apparently, Judi James claims Kate's body language showed tension and a lack of "relaxation." Meghan Markle was also out and about, the Duchess of Sussex, who has not been seen in public since the birth of her son Archie Harrison, seemed relaxed and natural. The Duchess of Cambridge, was accompanied by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Judi told Fabulous Digital: "Meghan's return to front line duty involved what looked at times like a rather tense, but also smiling carriage ride down the Mall with Harry, Camilla and Kate." There could be many reasons for the supposed tension or maybe the observation was blown a little out of proportion. Reports have suggested that there has been an alleged feud brewing between Kate and Meghan and though there were also reports that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had set aside their differences for the sake of baby Archie. Now, that Meghan seems to be back from maternity leave, the tensions might rise again.

The expert added, "Kate's posture was slightly self-diminished, curled in slightly and with her arms pulled into her sides and her hands clasped in her lap.....It was clearly Meghan looking the happiest and most relaxed here, using a cheek-rounding, congruent-looking smile and eye contact as she chatted to Kate."

The supposed competition between Kate and Meghan may flare up again, but we hope that both these Royals can learn to work together. You can check out the video here: