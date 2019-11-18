Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't seem to win fans over their recent decision to ditch the Royal Palace and spend Christmas in the United States.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a little trouble rehabilitating their image after their recent public debacles, including revelations in an explosive documentary. It is also known that the couple Sussex will be taking a break from their Royal duties. We have to say that that is a wise decision.

Reportedly, Prince Harry opened up about Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, in a 2017 interview with BBC.

Prince Harry guested-edited BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he interviewed former US President Barack Obama and sat for an interview himself. The first topic of conversation was his first Christmas with at the time fiancé Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry revealed it was "fantastic."

He said: "She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there....There's always that family part of Christmas, there's always that work element as well....And I think together we had an amazing time."

His words don't seem to reflect his current mood as both Meghan and Harry will be abandoning the Queen and spending Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. This could be a message of sorts, or a plea for greater support from the Palace as the couple Sussex try to take on their critics in a public battle.

Instead of taking the criticism leveled at them in a positive light, the Royal couple seems to have taken it as a personal affront and declared war on the press by filing a lawsuit. We hope Meghan and Harry use their break to figure out how to mend fences and do better as members of the Royal Family.