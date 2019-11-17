Meghan Markle has been part of the Royal Family for a while now, she is the Duchess of Sussex. But she is still not a British citizen.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle is receiving no special treatment when it comes to immigration bureaucracy. The royal, who is a US citizen, made her application up to two years ago and is still waiting for it to come through.

A friend of the actress turned royal told the Daily Mail: "Meghan is not yet a British citizen....It might seem extraordinary, given that she's been married to the Queen's grandson for 18 months, but she accepts that it's a slow process."

Meghan Markle seems to have done her due diligence and applied. But it looks like the British bureaucracy may very well be dragging their feet when it comes to the citizenship process. But Why? Are they nervous to finally have Meghan as a bonafide British citizen?

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has been losing public favour with her behavior recently, and she seems to be alienating allies on all sides. She even went as far as to file a lawsuit against the press. These acts may very well be the reason behind the delay.

Perhaps there are those who hope that denial of a citizenship will make Meghan Markle leave British shores for good. And we have to say, that is a distinct possibility, but not because of a lack of citizenship. The idea seems a little far-fetched, in fact, it may be downright ludicrous, but a two year waitlist for a member of the Royal Family does seem suspicious.

It is known that Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She moved to the UK when she and Harry got engaged. Meghan is currently in the UK on a family visa. While Meghan still isn't a British citizen, her son Archie Harrison is.