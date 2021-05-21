Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for a docuseries titled 'The Me You Can't See' revealed how he feared for his wife's mental health. He confessed to her interviewer that his wife might 'end up like his mother'.

According to Newsweek magazine who reported about the interview, "Prince Harry says he feared he would raise his son Archie alone because Meghan Markle would 'end up like my mother'—who died in a car crash as she was being chased by the paparazzi."

During the March interview premiering May 21 on Apple TV, he also describes how Meghan was left suicidal by the pressures of negative coverage and said that was "one of the biggest reasons to leave", added the magazine.

The couple who celebrated their third anniversary on May 19 has always been in the media light for their much-talked-about decisions—stepping down as working royals in March 2020, living a common life in California, and so on.

In the past, Prince Harry appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, in which he shared some never-before-heard stories about the pressures of growing up royal, the importance of therapy, and the early days of his relationship with Meghan, reports People magazine.

BBC apologizes for deceitful interview with Diana

According to Reuters, BBC and Martin Bashir recently issued a written apology to Prince William and Prince Harry in the wake of the recent investigation over the controversial interview Bashir bagged with Princess Diana in 1995.

Upon which, in a public statement available on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, Prince William accused the BBC of failing his mother Princess Diana and worsening his parents' relationship.

In the statement, he states, "The interview contributed in making my parents' relationship worst... these failings identified by investigative journalists not only let my mother down and my family down but also let the public down too."

The video which has been viewed by a million already since its uploading has received mixed responses from the followers of the Royal family. While some criticized BBC's way of handling the investigation way back in the 1990s and demanded a cancellation of the channel's license, others criticised the measured words chosen by Prince William for his mother.

"I'm sorry but this sounds like they are trying to make Diana sound crazy and delusional and that everything she said in her interview is false. That's just not ok," wrote Jaynie Adams.

Another user Kordarro Davis replied, "Princess Diana told her story in two separate years and nothing changed from 1992 until 1995 so therefore how could the interview with Martin Bashir influence or persuade anything she said? Diana was not paranoid she spoke her truth and stood by it."