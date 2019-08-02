Prince Harry seems to be enjoying fatherhood so much that he confessed that he wouldn't mind having a second child.

However, the Duke of Sussex is in "dangerous territory" after declaring he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, are "hoping" to have another child at some point in the future, a TV presenter has claimed.

Prince Harry made the revelation that he hopes to have another baby with Meghan Markle at some point in the future during an interview with world-famous ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall. Speaking on Sky News, presenter Jayne Secker, claimed Prince Harry was in "dangerous territory" after his comment.

She said: "We were talking earlier in the week about Meghan and how she is guest-editing Vogue."

"As part of that, there is an interview with Prince Harry, he is talking to Jane Goodall, the well-known environmentalist, and the subject of children came up.....She said - 'Not too many I hope', and he said, 'oh we are hoping for two.'

It was already noted that having two children could be construed as a disagreement against his brother Prince William who has three children. "It is interesting because for one his brother has had three so I think it's dangerous territory stating how many children you are going to have I think for lots of reasons."

The presenter went on to detail the reasons by saying that it is not a guarantee that the couple Sussex may be able to have more children, and if they do, they won't know how they feel, they might even go for a third one.

It was during a candid interview, the Duke of Sussex dropped a huge hint over whether he and his wife, Meghan, would seek to have another child.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry replied: "Two, maximum!"

He added: "But I've always thought: this place is borrowed.

Well, we have to say that Prince Harry does seem environmentally conscious at the very least.