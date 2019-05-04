Prince Harry might miss the birth of his first child. Reportedly the Duke of Sussex will undertake a two-day trip to the Netherlands next week, Buckingham Palace has announced. During the visit, which will take place on 8 May and 9 May, Prince Harry will attend an official engagement in Amsterdam before travelling to The Hague to launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle should be giving birth any day now, so the timing of the trip might just cause Prince Harry to miss the birth of his child. A statement, released from the Palace, read: "The Duke of Sussex will visit The Netherlands on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th May 2019. While in The Netherlands, The Duke will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam. His Royal Highness will then travel to The Hague to officially launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020."

Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and the Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby. The cottage could very well be the location where she might deliver the baby, as she has made it clear that she is not keen on a hospital birth. Meghan also announced that she will not be posing on hospital steps after the birth of the Royal baby.

As for Prince Harry, although it is yet to be confirmed, the engagement will no doubt be reviewed if Meghan goes into labour. Otherwise, Harry, 34, could find himself leaving his wife and new baby behind, just days after their child's arrival. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this month and it will be unlikely that Prince Harry will miss the birth of the Royal baby.