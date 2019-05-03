Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have gotten back at Kate Middleton and Prince William after all. Reportedly Meghan Markel and Prince Harry have unfollowed Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William on Instagram.

It looks like the couple have also dropped every other royal account and they have apparently vowed to never follow them again. In a shock move, Meghan and Harry decided to stop following each of their original 23 accounts and replaced them with 16 new ones on their Sussex Royal social media account. The accounts that have been dumped include the couple Cambridge, as well as the official Royal Family account and Princess Eugenie's.

Is the move in response to the slight Kate Middleton made against Meghan Markle during the Queen's 93rd birthday celebrations? Meghan Markle was left out of the Queen's tribute on her birthday. An insult to the Duchess of Sussex to say the least. However, it looks like the couple Sussex have an entirely different reason for unfollowing these accounts and following new ones.

Writing on Instagram, Sussex Royal said: "Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause.

"Please go to our homepage and click 'following' to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work."

Reportedly the new accounts are linked to mental health.

Images depicting the accounts were added together in a moving montage, attached to the latest Sussex Royal post. It added: "To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen."

That is quite the noble move on Meghan and Harry's part. Although it doesn't clarify where they stand on Prince William and Kate. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this month and have moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.