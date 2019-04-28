Prince Harry and Prince William are on the verge of a fight. At least according to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, who wrote: "No one is entirely sure what triggered it, or whether it's related to one issue or many issues, but in royal circles, few will deny that there has been a fraternal rift – and it's made things more than a little tricky."

Kate Middleton stepped into the fray, but it looks like her attention might be needed elsewhere. Rumours recently surfaced that Prince William may have cheated on Kate Middleton. The rumour is unfounded and Kate Middleton seems to know it.

Reportedly after the Easter service at Windsor, Harry and Meghan - who didn't attend the service as she has retreated from the public eye as she awaits the baby - invited the couple Cambridge to their new home at Frogmore Cottage. The once-dubbed 'fab four' were reported to have had tea and chatted for around 30 minutes, according to the Mirror.

Kate Middleton has her hands full putting out fires all over the Palace, but there have been missteps on her part as well. Kate Middleton reportedly left out Meghan Markle in a tribute during the Queen's 93rd birthday celebrations, which could be seen as a huge insult to the Duchess of Sussex. But it looks like Kate Middleton is working hard to make amends. The only question is whether Meghan will be receptive to the olive branch. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month. The Royal couple has moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.