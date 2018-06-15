All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle much-hyped honeymoon destination. While media reports claimed that the newlywed lovebirds visited Canada and Ireland for the occasion, there are now reports doing the rounds that the duo was in East Africa —visiting more than two countries to celebrate their wedding.

The news was first revealed on E Online, which also added that the royal couple enjoyed their lone time with a slew of activities including safaris and beach hopping. "It was the perfect break and blend of their passions. Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018," a source was quoted by E Online. Now, that gives us a clear picture of Meghan's suntan at the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping The Colour, last weekend.

Since honeymoon is a very private affair, the Kensington Palace has already confirmed that they won't be releasing any details or images from the couple's travel experiences. Interestingly, for Meghan and Harry, Africa has always been a special place—reportedly where they fell in love with each other and also vacationed before the engagement. On many occasion, Harry has expressed his love for the African continent and its people. The youngest royal scion is always keen to explore different parts of Africa and its culture—no wonder the couple chose Africa as their honeymoon destination.

After dating for over a year and a courtship of six months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle entered the wedding bliss at the St. George's Chapel on May 19. The wedding was nothing short of a fairytale affair laced with glitz, glamour and celebrity guests. Though the couple was expected to leave for their honeymoon immediately after the wedding, the duo chose to fulfil their first official royal engagement duty— Prince Charles as part of his 70th birthday celebrations—before the travel.