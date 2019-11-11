Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day. This was apparently their first public outing with Kate and William since Prince Harry commented that he had drifted from William and the pair spoke of their struggles with public life in a revealing documentary.

There was ample space for awkwardness to permeate during the evening and it looks like it did. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row of Royals behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie while William and Kate were seated beside the Queen at the Royal Albert Hall in West London for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

It looked like the Royals were trying hard to keep up appearances. In the ITV documentary Harry told Tom Bradby that he and his brother were on 'different paths', and afterwards The Duke of Cambridge was said to be 'worried' about Harry and hopes he and Meghan 'are all right'. That sparked rumours of a rift between the pair.

But The Queen appeared to have gathered the couples together to remember the nation's war dead. Palace officials insisted that there is nothing unusual about the couple being sat so far apart and pointed out they sat in the same place at last year's event.

It is a grim sign when Palace officials have to vouch for the bond between brothers at a public event. The justification didn't end there, however, apparently, courtiers went on to say that Harry and Meghan arrived separately from William and Kate and were not photographed together because it is customary given that royals arrive in order of precedence to events such as this.

The documentary may have helped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get things off their chest but at what cost? The couple Sussex may have to work a lot to mend fences in light of the explosive documentary.