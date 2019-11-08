Things haven't exactly been rosy between the couples Sussex and Cambridge in light of a recent documentary. And it looks like things are about to get a whole lot more awkward.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle will meet Prince William for the first time since her son Archie Harrison's christening in July this weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince William are reuniting for the first time since early July this weekend. The two will join their spouses Prince Harry and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge for a number of events to mark Remembrance Day.

Things have apparently been tense between the two couples for a while now, the feud between them getting reinvigorated in light of a recent documentary in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have alienated Prince William and Kate Middleton even more. But now, amid all the tension, the Royal couples are set to meet.

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other members of the Royal Family at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. This weekend mark the first time the four royal have publicly attended an event together since Trooping the Colour earlier this summer. It is also reportedly the first time Meghan will meet Prince William since her son Archie Harrison's christening in July.

Things may be awkward between the two couples, but the Royals are trained for these very situations and those hoping for an awkward exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middkleton or Prince Harry and Prince William might be disappointed. We hope that the Royal couples are able to work things out. We have to say, Meghan and Harry could use all the support they can get.