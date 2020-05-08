After the famous 'megxit', the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their appearances to the bare minimum. Baby Archie too has normally been kept away from the camera. But on the occasion of Archie Mountbatten Windsor's birthday, the couple decided to put up an adorable video.

The video that seems to be recorded by Prince Harry shows baby Archie in Meghan Markle's lap. Meghan is seen sitting on a beige couch and reading Archie's favorite book, 'Duck! Rabbit!' to him. Meghan is wearing a denim shirt and shorts with her hair pulled back in her signature lose bun. baby Archie is wearing a white t shirt.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of Save The Children and hopes to raise some funds. The video was captioned, "Duck! Rabbit!" read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. THANK YOU to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex, behind the camera), for celebrating their son Archie's first birthday by reading "Duck! Rabbit!" for @savewithstories! Happy birthday, Archie!"

Meghan and Harry recently moved to Los Angeles before the lockdown was imposed. The couple were also spotted delivering essentials to families to their doorstep. The former senior members of the royal family had earlier announced the formation of a new non-profit organisation named Archewell after their son.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and celebrated his first birthday this year. It's unclear if the couple would have flown to the UK under normal circumstances. Archie is seventh in line to the throne behind his father, Prince Harry. He is also the eight great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. However, he is referred to as Master Archie because his parents want to raise him as a private citizen and not a royal. Baby Archie does not hold any titles unlike his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.