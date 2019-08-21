Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemed to have landed in some hot water yet again. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured leaving the south of France over the weekend in a fourth trip by private plane in just 11 days after sharing a quote on their Instagram page urging people to "do your little bit of good" to halt climate change.

As expected, fans and observers didn't take too kindly to the heavy-handedness of the hypocrisy. Their Instagram post showed a quote from Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

It read: "Do YOUR little bit of GOOD where YOU ARE; it's THOSE LITTLE BITS of good put TOGETHER that OVERWHELM the WORLD."

And in a short while after the post went up, comments flooded in criticizing and ridiculing the Royal couple. The comments ranged from telling Meghan and Harry to change their gas-guzzling ways, while others were indignant that they had the audacity to preach to them at all while others pointed out the obvious by saying that the Royal couple was opening itself up to criticism.

Reportedly, The couple visited the £15million palatial home of Castel Mont-Alban, owned by Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish. Sir Elton defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to fly in a private jet to and from his Nice mansion. He claimed to have paid for their holiday to stay "inside the safety and tranquillity of our home."

We have to say, the issue isn't who paid for the jet, the issue is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a big hue and cry about being environmentally conscious when in fact they want others to make sacrifices for the environment while they go on living their Royal life. The hypocrisy is what people seem to be having a problem with.