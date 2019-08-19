Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have offended Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry's comments on having only two children as an environmentally conscious move may have inadvertently insulted his brother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "really annoyed" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with recent remarks about their plans for the future of their family, according to a royal expert, leaving commentators to question whether there was "tension" between the royal couples.

There have been reports of an alleged feud brewing between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge, and it looks like Prince Harry's recent comments may have re-ignited that alleged feud.

Speaking about the claims that the Vogue issue having angered the Duchess of Cambridge, royal commentator and chief correspondent for E! News, Melanie Bromley, questioned whether there was really "tension" between Kate and Meghan, amid suggestions the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have delayed their trip to Balmoral, until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return home.

Speaking on E! News, Ms. Bromley said: "Every year the Queen invites members of the Royal Family to stay at her Scottish estate, this year it's no different. But this year there is one expert claiming William and Kate may have delayed their Balmoral trip because they don't want to have a run-in with Harry and Meghan."

The September issue of Vogus and Prince Harry's comments seemed to have caused quite the stir. She added: "So is there really more tension between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan? Or is this the case of normal stress that comes from trying to schedule a family vacation? Honestly when is planning a holiday not chaotic."

Now, Prince Harry and Prince William may have their differences, but they are still brothers. An errant comment may create some tension between them, but in the long run, it does seem like they will work it out. You can check out the video here: