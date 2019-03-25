The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has fallen significantly behind schedule to move to Frogmore residence.

Meghan and Harry's plan to move into their new home has been delayed. The couple were expecting to move in before their baby's arrival but unfortunately, they will have to wait longer as their new home is still not done.

As per, Matt Leclere, the journalist from Daily Mail the "demanding royal couple keep making design changes." Due to this, their home is still not done and they can't move in there yet.

Prince Harry and Markle were initially expecting to make the big move this week. However, they were behind schedule due to a number of alterations they ordered during the makeover that almost cost $4 million.

A source close to the publication said that the builders have been working all week despite the weather just to finish the renovation. However, Prince Harry and Markle keep on making changes, particularly on the layout. The insider added that the couple is "quite demanding," adding that it is understandable as homeowners always want their house to be perfect.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home will have five massive suite bedrooms, a huge kitchen diner and a sprung-floored yoga room. Prince Harry and Markle's new abode boasts of stunning views across Windsor Great Park and gardens where they had held their wedding party.

A few weeks ago, the palace had announced Prince Harry and Markle's formal separation from Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be moving closer to Queen Elizabeth II as they will now be based at Buckingham Palace. On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will remain in Kensington Palace.

Following the split, Prince Harry and Markle reportedly asked Queen Elizabeth II for their "total royal freedom." However, the monarch vetoed their request to have an autonomous household because the Queen believes they are a family and they have to work together as a team.