Amid last-minute royal exit duties, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry met with the queen for a heart to heart conversation.

Reports suggest that as opposed to rumours and speculations, the meeting was in fact quite pleasant with no signs of tension or drama. The meeting was a simple lunch between the grandmother and grandson.

The lunch took place almost two months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family. The announcement was made amidst the harsh media scrutiny that was put on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and now their son Archie.

Reuters

The couple has also resigned from military engagements and will no longer be receiving public funds for their royal duties or travels.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's grandmother had also released a statement saying, "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement in mid-January. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The meeting was planned just a few days before the couple's exit. Meghan Markle is also set to soon join her husband in the UK. She is expected to attend some private meetings winding up her work and commitments during her visit to London.

The next few days are likely to be filled with many last minute meetings and appearances. There is no confirmation on whether Archie will be joining his famous parents yet. Nevertheless, fans will get many chances to catch a glimpse of the popular couple.