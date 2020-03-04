Meghan Markle is supposedly returning to the UK after resigning from her "senior" Royal role. The Royal couple had previously announced that they would be leaving the UK and they had decided to settle down in Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had however announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. Reportedly, Meghan Markle is due to return the UK for her final royal engagements alongside Prince Harry this week amid claims that she is feeling 'some trepidation' about it.

The couple Sussex will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards before they leave the UK behind for a fresh start in North America.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the return will be "bittersweet" for Meghan.

Ms. Nicholl claims that Meghan will "feel sadness" about how everything turned out, but will be prepared to wear a "brave face" in public.

The expert said: "It's bittersweet for her because she sacrificed a lot to move to the UK."

She went on to say that Meghan gave up her home, her nationality and her career and fully threw herself into royal life, so there will be a sadness about the way it all panned out. Katie Nicholl added that even if Meghan Markle is feeling uneasy, she won't let it show. The Duchess of Sussex can put on a good front, so we will see plenty of that megawatt Meghan smile over the coming days.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had resigned in a bid for financial independence among other things. Perhaps, after this obligation is done with, they can finally get around to it.