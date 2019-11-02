Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about a year, and though the Royal couple is still finding its footing while dealing with Royal Life, they seem to be still be very much in love.

However, this fairy tale took a toll on Prince Harry. Prince Harry shared a tearful "final call" with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, just days before he married Meghan Markle last year, according to a royal expert.

It is known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in their stunning royal wedding last year.

However, days before his happily ever after, Prince Harry had a very tough task ahead of him. Apparently, days before his wedding, Prince Harry shared an emotional moment with his ex Chelsy Davy. Royal author Katie Nicholl, writing in Vanity Fair last year, spoke to friends of Ms. Davy and the prince about the tearful phone call. A source told Ms. Nicholl: "It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on.....Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding...."In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party."

Dealing with an ex is always awkward and after having a tearful goodbye, it seemed like Prince Harry wanted to avoid any further contact with his exes, which seems like a smart move.

And about a year later, Prince Harry seems happier than ever for having chosen Meghan Markle to be his wife. However, the Palace, the press and the public may not see things his way. The couple Sussex has been criticized a lot for their behavior lately. And it looks like the Royal couple is digging in and not ready to take any sort of constructive criticism. We hope Prince Harry and Meghan Markle patch things up with the press, the public and the Palace.