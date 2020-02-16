Prince Harry may need some time to adjust to his life post Royal exit. The Duke of Sussex has become "very isolated" following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior figures from the Royal Family, according to an expert.

Robert Jobson, the Royal Editor of the London Evening Standard, told Sky News that Prince Harry will be feeling similar to how Meghan Markle felt in the UK. Mr. Jobson outlined that the Duke of Sussex's family is on the "other side of the world" and that Meghan and Harry's situations have "completely reversed" in the last two months.

Mr. Jobson said: "Harry is very isolated now and that is the danger." He added that where Meghan Markle was saying she felt isolated in the UK and that she didn't feel there was any support, her family was on the other side of the world. He went on to imply that Prince Harry's situation is similar to Meghan's was.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles. They also announced that the would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. They have currently settled in a multi-million dollar mansion in Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had made the decision to resign in a bid for financial independence and it looks like Prince Harry may finally be making moves to earn that independence by working with Goldman Sachs.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be in any rush to return to Hollywood. We'll just have to wait and see what heer has planned for the future. You can check out the video here: