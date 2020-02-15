Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have left the Royal Family behind after their exit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have absolutely no regrets about quitting the Royal Family and moving to Canada, according to a source close to the couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles. Apparently, the Royal couple have had to forfeit many of their royal privileges as they seek to carve out a "financially independent" life for themselves. But despite this Meghan and Harry remain adamant that they have made the right decision. The Royal couple had also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States.

A well placed source told the US Weekly: "Harry's much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed. "So far he doesn't regret the move."

The insider went on to explain that Harry took the momentous decision to protect his family. The source said: "That was his number one priority and that's exactly what he's done."

And it looks like Prince Harry might be making some moves to gain his financial independence. He might be poised to enter the corporate world by working with Goldman Sachs. However, it doesn't seem like Meghan Markle is in any hurry to return to Hollywood.

The Royal couple have currently settled into a lavish multi-million dollar mansion in Canada. They are yet to back pay the millions in renovations at Frogmore Cottage. As of now, it looks like the Royal Palace is still footing Meghan and Harry's bills. But we'll just have to wait and see if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's earning plans pan out.